The No. 2 seed Fergus Falls football team made it look easy as they rumbled over the No. 7 seed Roseau Rams Tuesday at Otter Stadium 28-6 in their first playoff game of the postseason.
The Otters came out hungry striking first to take the lead in the first quarter, capping off a 54-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by fullback Cole Wentworth followed by the Jaydon Manteufel PAT for a score of 7-0. Then in the second quarter Fergus Falls would increase their lead with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Carter Thielke to Cole Zierden with Manteufel tacking on the extra point to end scoring in the half with the Otters up, 14-0.
After the break Fergus Falls continued picking up steam going 45 yards on their first drive of the half, scoring on a 2-yard run by running back Landon Thacker and another Manteufel extra-point kick, increasing the Otters lead to 21-0. Then after a blocked punt by Fergus Falls’ Conner Johnson the Otters would hit pay dirt again with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Thielke to Luke Newman, followed up by another successful Manteufel point after, making the score 28-0. In the fourth quarter the Rams would break their scoring drought on a trick play but miss the PAT for the 28-6 final.
“"We were ready to play tonight, but I give credit to Roseau — they came out and played better than a few weeks ago … we were able to get some guys playing a few different positions and need to do that, adding some depth," said Otters head coach Steve Olson. “Carter (Thielke) has played awesome for us this year (at quarterback), he's such a playmaker and is learning the ins and outs of the offense each week."
Offensively the Otters put up 223 yards of total offense including 32 rushes for 164 yards and 59 yards passing. The leading rusher for Fergus Falls was Thacker with seven carries for 59 yards and one touchdown, while the leading receiver was Cole Zierden with two catches for 40 yards and one touchdown. Otters quarterback Carter Thielke was 4 for 6 passing for 59 yards.
The Otters will now host the Perham Yellowjackets at Otters Stadium in the semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m. The Yellowjackets were successful in their Tuesday playoff game over Park Rapids 28-0.
