Week 4 football action saw the Thief River Falls Prowlers, who were still looking for their first win of the season at 0-3 upset the undefeated Otters by a score of 10-7.
In the first quarter it looked like it was going to be business as usual for the Otters as Fergus Falls drew first blood surprising the Prowlers with a 71-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carter Thielke to the always dangerous Cole Zierden. Fergus Falls kicker Jaydon Manteufel would make good on the point after and the Otters would jump out to a 7-0 lead.
After some back and forth with both teams fighting to a stalemate in the trenches the Prowlers would even up the game at 7-7 in the second quarter on a 61-yard drive capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass from QB Caleb Rosendahl to wide receiver Camden Potucek. After making good on the extra-point kick to end scoring in the half both teams would go into the break tied.
After the break it would be more of the same with both teams vying for an advantage.
At one point in the game the Prowlers would attempt a 36-yard field goal by kicker Brayden Spears but the kick would end up short. Then late in the fourth quarter after a rushed punt by the Otters that gave the Prowlers excellent field position at Fergus Falls’ own 40-yard line, Thief River Falls would take advantage of the mishap by pounding up the middle with runs. After the Otters defense stopped Thief River Falls to bring up fourth down the Prowlers’ kicker Spears was able to redeem himself from the earlier miss by making a 29-yard field goal for what would be the game-winning kick. With short time on the clock the Otters offense couldn’t find it’s spark and the Prowlers were able to retain the lead the remainder of the game for the 10-7 final.
Offensively the Otters had 46 yards rushing on 14 carries including three carries by Zierden for 17 yards, two carries by Landon Thacker for 8 yards, six carries for 16 yards by Thielke and three carries for 5 yards by Griffin Babolian. Thielke, who had success throwing in the first half going 13-for-17 in the air racking up 212 yards, was only able to muster 18 passing yards in the second half. Overall Thielke finished 15-for-26 passing for 230 yards. Offensively the Otters had 276 yard total.
Thief River Falls had 45 carries for 147 yards including 17 carries by Potucek for 57 yards and 19 carries for 76 yards by Kadin Grindeland. The Prowlers only completed one pass in the game but it was the 21-yard touchdown pass that made all the difference in tonight’s game.
With the win Thief River Falls improves to 1-3 on the season while the Otters fall to 3-1. The Otters will now hit the road to take on the Yellowjackets in Perham Friday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.