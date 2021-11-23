RED WING — The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team clipped Red Wing 6-0 Saturday compiling two goals in each of the three periods of play.
The scoring started at 4:20 into the game by Hannah Johnson with an assist from Maddie Hulter and Skye Norgrent to put the Otters on top of the Wingers 1-0. Then at 7:57, Rachel DeBrito lit the lamp again for the Otters on another Hulter assist, increasing Fergus Falls’ lead to 2-0.
The Otters kept their offense rolling in the second period as Hulter racked up her third assist of the game along with DeBrito notching an assist to Johnson, who scored her second goal of the day making the score 3-0. Then at 14:08 the Otters ended scoring in the second period when Tyra Skjeret put one in the net with help from Piper Andrews to go up 4-0 over the Wingers.
When the on-ice action resumed Desirae Maack increased the Otters’ lead 5-0 at 2:55 into the final period scoring on an assist from Hulter, her third of the game, with Lizzy Moxness also recording an assist. The final point of the game came at 13:52 from Vanessa Vaughn by way of Andrews’ second assist of the day for the 6-0 final.
The Otters’ goalie Ana Jyrkas was perfect in the net stopping all 11 scoring attempts.
Fergus Falls’ home opener is Tuesday (Nov. 23) against St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone