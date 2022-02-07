Taking on the defending Class AAA state champions on Saturday, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball fell to the Becker Bulldogs, 73-58. In a game that was played in Alexandria, Fergus Falls held an early 5-0 advantage before the two teams started trading buckets. In the late stages of the first half, Becker used a 14-2 run, jumping out to a 33-20. The Otters did score the final six points of the first half, but still trailed 35-28 at halftime.
Becker came out in the second half and built their lead back to double-digits. They would hold that double-digit lead for most of the second half.
“Becker is one of the best teams in Class AAA, they are good on both ends of the floor,” said coach Josh Steer. “We had to change things up defensively to try and take away what they do best, drive and kick. Mixed in some zone defense.”
Ellie Colbeck led all scorers with 35 points. She scored or assisted on all but one of the Otters buckets in the game. Tori Ratz finished with 11 points and Cyntreya Lockett had 10 rebounds.
“We got some good looks, offensively, some that normally fall,” stated Steer. “You want to play the best teams out there, because that is what makes you better. We will learn frorm our game against Becker.”
The loss ended a six-game winning streak for Fergus Falls, now 14-5 on the season.
Otters girls basketball will host Sauk Rapids-Rice on Feb. 8.
