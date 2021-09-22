The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team bested the visiting Brainerd Warriors at home Tuesday in a hotly contested battle 2-1.
In the opening stanza of action Brainerd lit up the scoreboard first 3 ½ minutes into the game when the Warriors crashed the Otters’ net for a goal on a cross from the left side of the field for their first and only goal of the game.
In the second half the Otters would tie it up when just 1 ½ minutes into play Fergus Falls’ Kiara Grady pounded in a goal from 27 yards out. Ten minutes later the Otters would end all scoring for the matchup to secure the win on a Hope Goepferd goal from the right outside of the pitch.
The big story of the night was the Otters’ lead scorer on the season Tyra Skjeret as she filled in the goalie position for Fergus Falls’ two regular goalies who are out with injuries. Brainerd dominated possession and put many shots on goal including some wide open ones but Skjeret didn’t falter and helped propel the Otter to victory.
“Kiara Grady and Maddie Hulter were outstanding tonight and of course the goaltending of Tyra Skjeret!” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens. “Our bench was amazing tonight, they played their best game of the year! This is a big win for these girls and our Otter program. Our team played really well last week and it’s carried over to this week. The girls should be proud, they deserve it!”
The Otters will play host to Willmar for their next matchup on Thursday at 5 p.m.
