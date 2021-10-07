The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team scored a shutout Tuesday against St. Cloud Apollo at Otter Stadium defeating the Eagles 6-0.
Early in the game at the 33-minute mark the Otters’ Piper Andrews received a drop pass from Tyra Skjeret and blasted a shot through the hands of the Eagles’ goalkeeper into the net for the 1-0 advantage. Four minutes later like clockwork Kiara Grady placed a corner kick in the perfect spot for Skjeret to drill a huge header into the Eagles’ goal as Fergus Falls increased their lead to 2-0 .
The Otters continued to score in the first half when at the 19-minute mark a forced scrum in front of St. Cloud Apollo’s goal saw Piper Andrews crash the net going bar down for the 3-0 lead. The final goal of the half would come at the 10-minute mark after Hope Goepferd received a pass from Haley Kugler at the top of the 18-yard line and sniped a goal into the lower-left corner of the net to go into the break up 4-0.
In the second half at the 33-minute mark Andrews — who was a force to be reckoned with all game long — received a pass from Goepferd and placed it into the net for her third goal of the game completing the hat trick as the Otters cruised in front of the Eagles 5-0.
At the 20-minute mark Fergus Falls would end all scoring in the game when Megan Tosset won a 50-50 ball and dished it to Skjeret for the tap in.
“The girls did what they needed to do tonight. They took the game from the very start and possessed the ball creating numerous scoring opportunities. At this point in the season we are all about winning each half of the game and by concentrating on that we are always motivated to play our best soccer,” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens. “Everyone received playing time tonight which is always nice late in the season. Brynn Walter recorded a shutout tonight giving us some stability in goal.”
The Otters will hit the pitch again Thursday as they host Hillcrest at Otter Stadium for a 6 p.m showdown.
