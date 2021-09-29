BALANCING ACT

Fergus Falls girls' soccer player Vanessa Vaughn (12) fights for the ball while teammate Tyra Skjeret (24) attempts to catch her balance Tuesday at Hillcrest against the Comets.

The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team traveled across town to compete against Hillcrest Tuesday in a matchup that saw the two teams end the game in a stalemate 1-1.

The Otters were the first to light the scoreboard in the opening half when Piper Andrews put one in the back of the net on an assist from Madi Budke.

In the second half of play it looked as though the Otters were going to wrap the game up when with 3 ½ minutes left to play the Comets tied it at 1-1 for the final.

“Hillcrest played a very nice game,” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens. “They stuck to their game plan and it worked out well for them.”

The Otters will hit the pitch again Thursday in East Grand Forks against the Green Wave at 7 p.m.

 

