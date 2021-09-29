Otters girls’ soccer draws with Comets Mathew Holding Eagle Mathew Holding Eagle Author email Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Fergus Falls girls' soccer player Vanessa Vaughn (12) fights for the ball while teammate Tyra Skjeret (24) attempts to catch her balance Tuesday at Hillcrest against the Comets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team traveled across town to compete against Hillcrest Tuesday in a matchup that saw the two teams end the game in a stalemate 1-1.The Otters were the first to light the scoreboard in the opening half when Piper Andrews put one in the back of the net on an assist from Madi Budke.In the second half of play it looked as though the Otters were going to wrap the game up when with 3 ½ minutes left to play the Comets tied it at 1-1 for the final.“Hillcrest played a very nice game,” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens. “They stuck to their game plan and it worked out well for them.”The Otters will hit the pitch again Thursday in East Grand Forks against the Green Wave at 7 p.m. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mathew Holding Eagle Author email Follow Mathew Holding Eagle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your Story Idea We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Sports Stats Go to form Submit a Photo Go to form HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Member Services Representative Corrections/Bailiff Officer Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Someplace Safe is seeking a full-time Water/Wastewater Operator LAKELAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER Operations Manager - Bigwood Event Center Director of Sales and Marketing - Bigwood Event Center Eagles Gaming is hiring! Executive Director View all job listings >
