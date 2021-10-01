BEMIDJI — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team traveled to Bemidji Thursday for a triangular against the Lumberjacks and Moorhead that saw the Otters slug it out in a competitive day on the courts.
In the first outing Fergus Falls faced off against the top team in Section 8AA, Bemidji falling to the Lumberjacks 6-1. The Otters’ second-doubles team of Mia Marsh and Ashtyn Lill earned the lone team win for Fergus Falls in a three-set win. The always-tough Isabella Abrahams fell just short in a close three-setter at second singles dropping the third set tiebreaker 11-9. At third doubles for the Otters’ Cyntreya Lockett and Hanna Anderson also hit a wall in a third-set tiebreaker 6-7(5), 6-3, 10-2.
“We knew this one was a tall task for us but we got one match and had a couple of other really close ones,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill.
During their second matchup of the day against Moorhead, the Spuds narrowly eked out a victory over the Otters 4-3. Fergus Falls’ wins came at second and fourth singles, with Abrahams and Lill winning decisively while Lockett and Ruby Ellison clinched a three-setter at third doubles. At first doubles Mackenzie Krave and Leila Nasri played a close match but fell short in the third set to a solid Spuds doubles team.
The Otters will now take part in the 8AA North Subsection tournament Tuesday and Thursday in Fargo, North Dakota, at Courts Plus at 12:30 p.m. Their first opponent will be Bemidji in a quick turnaround rematch.
FF vs. Bemidji
Singles:
1. Savannah Haugen (B) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-0.
2. Emily Dondelinger (B) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-1, 3-6, 11-9.
3. Mollie Rupp (B) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-0.
4. Anna Glen (B) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles:
1. Chloe Hasbargen/Tatum Offerdahl (B) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-1, 6-0.
2. Mia Marsh/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Paige Anderson/Abby Johnson (B) 2-6, 6-1, 10-5.
3. Darby Neis/Maddie Jensen (B) defeated Cyntreya Lockett/Hannah Anderson 6-7(5), 6-3, 10-2.
FF vs. Moorhead
Singles:
1. Katryna Hanson (M) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-1, 6-0.
2. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Kylie Torkelson (M) 6-1, 6-0.
3. Elizabeth Glatt (M) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 7-5, 6-2.
4. Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Keena Watson (M) 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles:
1. Josie Palmer/Anna Kiser (M) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
2. Sophie Swenson/Katelynn Schwantz (M) defeated Mia Marsh/Cyntreya Lockett (FF) 6-3, 6-2.
3. Cyntreya Lockett/Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Taylor Reverson/Brooke Hoogland (M) 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.