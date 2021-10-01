BEMIDJI — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team traveled to Bemidji Thursday for a triangular against the Lumberjacks and Moorhead that saw the Otters slug it out in a competitive day on the courts.

In the first outing Fergus Falls faced off against the top team in Section 8AA, Bemidji falling to the Lumberjacks 6-1. The Otters’ second-doubles team of Mia Marsh and Ashtyn Lill earned the lone team win for Fergus Falls in a three-set win. The always-tough Isabella Abrahams fell just short in a close three-setter at second singles dropping the third set tiebreaker 11-9. At third doubles for the Otters’ Cyntreya Lockett and Hanna Anderson also hit a wall in a third-set tiebreaker 6-7(5), 6-3, 10-2.

“We knew this one was a tall task for us but we got one match and had a couple of other really close ones,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill.

During their second matchup of the day against Moorhead, the Spuds narrowly eked out a victory over the Otters 4-3. Fergus Falls’ wins came at second and fourth singles, with Abrahams and Lill winning decisively while Lockett and Ruby Ellison clinched a three-setter at third doubles. At first doubles Mackenzie Krave and Leila Nasri played a close match but fell short in the third set to a solid Spuds doubles team.  

The Otters will now take part in the 8AA North Subsection tournament Tuesday and Thursday in Fargo, North Dakota, at Courts Plus at 12:30 p.m. Their first opponent will be Bemidji in a quick turnaround rematch.

FF vs. Bemidji

Singles:

1. Savannah Haugen (B) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-0.

2. Emily Dondelinger (B) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-1, 3-6, 11-9.

3. Mollie Rupp (B) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-0.

4. Anna Glen (B) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles:

1. Chloe Hasbargen/Tatum Offerdahl (B) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-1, 6-0.

2. Mia Marsh/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Paige Anderson/Abby Johnson (B) 2-6, 6-1, 10-5.

3. Darby Neis/Maddie Jensen (B) defeated Cyntreya Lockett/Hannah Anderson 6-7(5), 6-3, 10-2.

FF vs. Moorhead

Singles:

1. Katryna Hanson (M) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-1, 6-0.

2. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Kylie Torkelson (M) 6-1, 6-0.

3. Elizabeth Glatt (M) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 7-5, 6-2.

4. Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Keena Watson (M) 6-2, 6-4. 

Doubles:

1. Josie Palmer/Anna Kiser (M) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

2. Sophie Swenson/Katelynn Schwantz (M) defeated Mia Marsh/Cyntreya Lockett (FF) 6-3, 6-2.

3. Cyntreya Lockett/Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Taylor Reverson/Brooke Hoogland (M) 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.

 

 

