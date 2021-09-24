WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team hit the road Thursday against Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference dual falling to the Cardinals 5-2.
The Otters recorded their two wins against Willmar at first and third doubles.
At first doubles Fergus Falls’ Isabella Abrahams and Ashtyn Lill teamed up to play a great three-setter. After splitting the first two sets 6-4, 5-7, Abrahams and Lill took control of the third set early and put their Cardinals opponents away.
“This duo is very consistent, great lobbing and has good hands at the net,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill. “They aren’t overpowering for a first doubles team but they certainly take advantage and finish points when they can.”
At third doubles Mackenzie Krava and Hannah Anderson teamed up to win a match that turned into a marathon of wills. Although they won in straight sets Krava and Anderson played the longest match of the evening, winning both sets in a tiebreaker 7-6, 7-6.
“Both Mackenzie and Hannah did a great job of handling the ups and downs of this match with a lot of back-and-forth scoring,” said coach Lill. “Hannah’s serve was a real asset for her tonight and both girls were efficient from the baseline, earning some easy volleys for their partner.”
Although not a win the Otters’ second-doubles team of Leila Nasri and Mia Marsh played a tight match as well, but fell to a very strong and consistent Willmar doubles team.
The Otters take the court again Friday (Sept. 24) at home to make up a Section 8AA matchup against Perham.
Singles:
1. Allie Bruhn (W) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-2, 6-0.
2. Kessa Mara (W) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-1, 6-1.
3. Caroling Becker (W) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-1, 6-0.
