On Friday the Otters girls’ tennis team hosted a triangular against Perham and Detroit Lakes and despite a few rainouts, a soggy morning and a delayed start, Fergus Falls stayed focused to remain undefeated on the day.
The Otters’ first match against Perham was a nailbiter with Fergus Falls besting the Yellowjackets 4-3. Playing out in dramatic fashion Fergus Falls got to work early starting with Madison Anderson in first singles winning in straight sets but the rest of the Perham singles lineup proved a little too strong for Otters as they fell in succession. On the doubles side of things, Fergus Falls’ No. 2 (Cyntreya Lockett/Ashtyn Lill) and 3 (Mia Marsh/Hannah Anderson) doubles teams made quick work of their opponents to tie the match at 3-3.
With the No. 1 doubles matchup being the last on the court Otters upperclassmen Mackenzie Krava and Leila Nasri battled through a tough first set before dropping it with just one break at 6-4. In the second set Fergus Falls rallied back winning 6-4, setting up the all-important third set in a super tiebreaker to decide the match and overall team-match winner. Showing great reserve Krava and Nasri would prevail playing behind steady, smart and confident tennis for the 10-6 win.
In their second and final meet of the day the Otters battled Detroit Lakes coming out on top 5-2. Going with the same lineup as the one that defeated Perham, Anderson once again came away with a big win at No. 1 singles against a scrappy Lakers opponent winning the first set 6-4 before finding herself down 5-4 in the second set but Anderson stayed focused and rallied to take the set 7-5. At No. 2 singles Isabella Abrahams rallied in the first set after being down 3-2 by taking four of the next five games to earn the set 6-4. She continued to cruise a bit in the second set defeating her opponent 6-1.
“Bella is one of those competitors you can just never count out,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill. “She fights tooth and nail for every single point and that tends to weigh on her opponents.”
The Otters swept the doubles side of play with their No. 1 team of Krava and Nasri exhibiting mental toughness throughout the meet sweeping their opponents 6-4, 6-4. At No. 2 doubles Lockett and Ashtyn Lill rolled their first set 6-0 before dropping four straight games to start the second set. After refocusing and dialing back into what was working for them earlier they were able to win seven of the last eight games to take the match in straight sets. At third doubles, Marsh and Anderson swept their opponents as they showed consistency and aggressiveness in their victory.
Fergus Falls will now face St. Cloud Tech/Apollo Crush on the road in St. Cloud, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m.
Fergus Falls vs. Perham
Singles:
1. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Mallory Belka (P) 6-3, 6-2.
2. LaVonne Lindberg (P) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-1, 6-3.
3. Avery Malone (P) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-2, 6-0.
4. Kaia Anderson (P) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles:
1. Mackenzie Krava/ Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Trinity Covington/Maya Radnicki (P) 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
2. Cyntreya Lockett/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Jane Gudmondson/Eva Vordurbruggen (P) 6-1, 6-1.
3. Mia Marsh/Hannah Anderson (FF) defeated Addicyn ZImmerman/Cate Digging (P) 6-4, 6-2.
Fergus Falls vs. Detroit Lakes
Singles:
1. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Siri Vagle (DL) 6-4, 7-5.
2. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Mya Anderson (DL) 6-4, 6-1.
3. Marit Engum (DL) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-2, 6-3.
4. Anna Askelson (P) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles:
1. Mackenzie Krava/Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Ari Leitheiser/Skylar Nelson (DL) 6-4, 6-4.
2. Cyntreya Lockett/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Megan Lunde/Harper Bellefeuile (DL) 6-0, 7-5.
3. Mia Marsh/Hannah Anderson (FF) defeated Jaden Mercil/Julia Lacher (DL) 6-0, 6-3.
