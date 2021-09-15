BRIMMING OVER

Fergus Falls girls tennis player Madison Anderson (first singles) defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice player Brynn Karsch in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) during Tuesday's home meet.

The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team weathered the Storm Tuesday at home sweeping Sauk Rapids-Rice 7-0.

Highlighting the matchup were the Otters’ singles players who had top-notch performances from all ranks of their roster. Taking center stage for Fergus Falls was Madison Anderson (first singles) and Isabella Abrahams (second singles) as both battled stiff competitors while exhibiting maturity by using patience to time their offensive attacks to secure their wins. 

Fergus Falls’ Amber Anderson (third singles) and Clara Stephan (fourth singles) were able to wear their opponents down by being  consistent and outpacing them.

In doubles action Mackenzie Krava and Leila Nasri played a close first set before rolling in the second set. The Otters tried out some new looks too as Mia Marsh made the jump to second doubles teaming up with the always-scrappy Ashtyn Lill for some aggressive play at the net.

Cyntreya Lockett and Kezi Hartwell put together a nice match at third doubles for the Otters as well.

“Sauk Rapids-Rice didn’t pack as much pace as some other teams we’ve played, so it was important for our girls to stay focused and dialed-in to each point,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill. “The girls did a nice job of taking the opportunities we had to be aggressive without overhitting or playing passively. It was just a great night of tennis for our girls overall.”

The Otters’ JV players also had a great all-around night with wins from Karley Braeger/Ruby Ellison, Lauren Fazio/Samantha Kunz, Annie Trosvig/Lydia Kunz, Avary Bartholomay/Ava Hastings and Kylie King/Madison Lien.

 

Singles:

1. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Brynn Karsch (SRR) 6-4, 6-4.

2. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Grace Roesch (SRR) 6-4, 6-2.

3. Amber Anderson (FF) defeated Alyssa Meyer (SRR) 6-2, 6-1.

4. Clara Stephan (FF) defeated Kathryn Stiegel (SRR) 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles:

1. Mackenzie Krava/Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Addison Bemboom/Belle Haddy (SRR) 6-3, 6-0.

2. Mia Marsh/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Gabby Jaskilka/Kinsey Newbanks (SRR) 6-2, 6-1.

3. Cyntreya Lockett/Kezi Hartwell (FF) defeated Addison Buchanan/Kaiah Zaske (SRR) 6-2, 6-2.

 

The Otters will hit the road to take on the Rocori Spartans Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

 

