SARTELL — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team hit the road Tuesday edging out the Sartell Sabres in a tight Central Lakes Conference dual 4-3.
The Otters’ Madison Anderson was business as usual at No. 1 singles, quickly winning the first six games to earn the first set handily. After being contested in the second set Anderson stayed the course to pick up the straight-set victory (6-0, 6-3).
At second singles Fergus Falls’ Isabella Abrahams was consistent yet again defeating her opponent in straight sets as well (6-2, 6-2).
“Bella is such a steady player at No. 2 (singles) for us. She battles hard day in and day out, and we can put her on either side of the lineup for singles or doubles,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill.
The Otters’ doubles wins against the Sabres came at second and third doubles. Fergus Falls’ second-doubles team of Mia Marsh and Ashtyn Lill defeated their opponents in straight sets (6-2, 7-5) led by Marsh’s strong volleying and poaching floaters. At No. 3 doubles the Otters’ Cyntreya Lockett and Hannah Anderson earned a nice win in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) to seal the team match.
“This duo did a nice job of hanging in points and taking opportunities to finish at the net when they could,” said coach Lill. “Their ability to win big points and battle in each game is what earned them the victory tonight.”
The Otters now travel to Willmar for a 4:30 p.m. showdown against the Cardinals Thursday.
Singles:
1. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Addie Bultema (S) 6-0, 6-3.
2. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Sarah Weno (S) 6-2, 6-2.
3. Olivia Marek (S) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-4, 7-5.
4. Charlotte Lau (S) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-0. 6-0.
