Otters hold on against Apollo

Opening up Central Lakes Conference play for the season, the Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team held off a rally by the Eagles of Saint Cloud Apollo, picking up the road win 50-46.
The Otters led for the vast majority of the game, including 21-18 at the break. Ryan Hirst provided the excitement over the first 18 minutes of play, as he throw down a two handed dunk on a fast break opportunity.
Fergus heated up over the first four minutes of the second half, scoring the 15 straight points to take a 36-18 lead.
Apollo slowly crawled back into the contest and with around four minutes remaining in the game, the Otters would hold a 45-32 advantage.
Using an aggressive full court press, the Eagles were able to create a few turnovers and used an 11-0 to pull within two points late in the game. The Otters settled down and hit free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.
“We held on and got to learn some valuable lessons,” said Otters coach Matt Johnson. “Feels much better learning with a win! We had a really solid 32 minutes, but the last four weren’t pretty. It was great to see Josh Sternberg play well and be a leader for us. I thought defensively and rebounding we were really solid, and we will continue to work and grow offensively.”
Sternberg led the Otters with 17 points, including going 11-11 from the free throw line. He also pulled in 11 rebounds to complete the double double. Henry Bethel also finished with a double double (10 points and 10 rebounds). Jaydon Manteufel had a strong inside game, providing eight rebounds and seven points.
Fergus finished 20-28 as a team from the charity stripe.
The victory moved the Otters to 2-0 on the season.
They will return to action on Dec. 16, hosting Rocori.
