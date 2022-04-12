The Fergus Falls Otters track and field teams hosted the “Otter Invite” on Monday afternoon. A few sprinkles early on did not deter the athletes that were competing. Willmar won both of the team titles, the Fergus boys were runner up (127 points) and Pelican Rapids was fourth (64).
On the track, for the Otters, Jaden Miller was second in the 3200-meter run, finishing with a time of 10 minutes 39.94 seconds. Conrad Lobb was in third place, crossing with a time of 10:46.18. Owen Spain was third in the 400-meter dash (:58.36). The 4 x 100-meter relay team, consisting of Henry Bethel, Keisen Wick, Owen Babolian and Isaac Job placed second (:46.73) and the 4 x 200-meter relay team of Shane Zierden, Logan Rott, Darius Lockett and Jack Welde came in third (1:45.39).
Fergus Falls found success in the field events. Zierden was first in the triple jump (39 feet 9 inches) and Lockett was second (38-11.5). Luke Newman captured the high jump, clearing 6 even and Bethel took second place. In the pole vault, Landon Thacker was the runner-up, clearing 10-6. In the throwing department, Alex Jenson was first in the shot put (51-10) and second in the discus (134-2).
For Pelican Rapids, Sebastian Centeno came in first in the 400-meter dash (:55.57). The 4 x 200-meter relay team crossed the line first, with a time of 1:38.29. The relay was made up of Carter Johnson, Jesus Moreno, Hunter Williams and Centeno.
On the girls side, Fergus Falls finished in sixth place and Pelican Rapids was in seventh. Scoring points for the Otters was Ainsley Hansen in the high jump. She cleared 5-5 and finished in first. She also was third in the long jump (15-1). The 4 x 200-relay team came in third, with a time of 1:59.3. On the team was Siiri Smestad, Rebecca Schindler, Ella Starzl and Megan Tossett.
Fergus Falls is scheduled to next be at Rocori, on Apr. 19. Pelican Rapids is slated to be at Sebeka, also on Apr. 19.
