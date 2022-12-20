Otters let opportunities slip away in home loss

In Central Lakes Conference action, on Dec. 20, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team found themselves in a defensive mind contest against the visiting Brainerd Warriors. A tight game down the stretch went in favor of the Warriors, who left with a 43-38 victory.
Fergus got a three-pointer on their first possession of the game but the Warriors answered with an 11-1 run. The Otters countered with seven of their own and the two sides kept things tight the rest of the first half, as it was a 20-19 Brainerd lead at the break.
Throughout the vast majority of the second half, the two sides kept things close, with neither team leading by more than a possession or two.
After the Otters went up 34-32 with under seven minutes left, Brainerd would end the game on an 11-2 run, forcing Fergus into key miscues and making clutch baskets.
“When you hold teams to 43 points, you give yourself a chance to win and I thought our defense played well tonight,” stated Otters coach Josh Steer. “They (Brainerd) executed down the stretch … while we turned the ball over in a tight game.”
Cyntreya Lockett paced the Otters with 17 points on the night, including 10 in the second half and shooting 7/9 from the free throw line. Brynn Sternberg finished with seven points and Karley Braeger chipped in six.
Brained was led by Mya Tautges and Karley Dunham with 10 points each.
“We have a pretty youthful team (when you talk about growing pains), Sternberg has moved to the point guard position and many girls are getting significant varsity minutes this year compared to last and there is a learning curve,” said Steer.
Now at 3-2 on the season, the Otters will have their Holiday tournament next Wednesday and Thursday.
