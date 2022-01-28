The Fergus Falls Otters nordic ski team was at Camp Ripley near Little Falls on Jan. 27. The varsity teams competed in two races. Two varsity members competed in a true pursuit race. In the pursuit they ski a 5K classic race, have a few hours rest, then ski a 5K skate race. Athletes take off in the skate race based on their finish time in the classic race. The other two varsity skiers competed in a 1.5K sprint relay. JV skiers all participated in a 5K skate race, and junior high racers competed in a 3.5K sprint relay. David Ronnevik finished fourth overall in the true pursuit race.
“Ronnevik has put in the work since last season and is looking very strong coming into our Central Lakes Conference (CLC) and Section 8 meets,” stated coach Josh Scharnberg. “For the sprint relays, both our boys and girls sprint relay teams qualified for the sprint finals. The boys, Anders Anthonisen-Brown and Tommy Erickson, took fifth place overall and the girls, Annie Mayer and Alexis Wellman, placed sixth overall. Both relay teams are going to be strong contenders as we come into the section meet.”
Coming up for the Otters is the CLC championship in Willmar on Feb. 1 and the section meet on Feb. 8-9.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone