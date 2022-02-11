The Fergus Falls Otters nordic ski teams competed this week at the Section 8A meet, being hosted by Detroit Lakes at Maplelag Resort. Tuesday saw the classic portion of the pursuit race.
David Ronnevik finished in eight place in the boys pursuit on day one. He finished with a time of 15:47.07, which was 1:07.4 back from the leader. Jackson Lysne was 22nd and Ben Schierer was 31st, for the top three Otters boys finishes on day one. For the girls, Sarah Grotberg came in 31st, Naomi Drummer 34th and Hannah Scharnberg 37th. The start for skiers on day one was randomized drawing. The second day, the pursuit skate race, skiers start on the day one finish times.
“It was such a beautiful day, on Tuesday,” mentioned Otters coach Josh Scharnberg. “Everyone loves warm weather, but for coaches and skiers in a classic ski race, warm weather can be extremely challenging to find a kick.”
Wednesday brought on the second day of the section meet. The day started with the sprint relay preliminaries. For the boys, Anders Anthonisen-Brown and Tommy Erickson placed fifth in their opening heat and advanced to the finals. In the finals heat, Anthonisen-Brown and Erickson skied a brilliant race and edged out a very strong Moorhead team to take fourth place overall and scored 150 team points. The Otters girls, Annie Mayer and Alexis Wellman, raced very hard but placed seventh in the preliminaries and did not make the finals.
The boys and girls pursuit teams had a strong day two of racing, in the skate portion. Scoring for the Otters boys, Ronnevik started the day in eighth place, worked very hard to gain three places and finished in fifth overall. Lysne finished 21st, Oliver Thorson finished 27th
Scoring in the girls pursuit, Grotberg moved up from 31st on day one to finish in 28th after the skate race. Just behind her, Scharnberg moved up three places and finished 34th. Dummer was the third scoring girl and finished in 36th place.
As a team, the boys finished in fifth and the girls finished in eighth out of 12 section teams.
“I'd like to mention that in an endurance sport like nordic skiing and in a section as difficult as ours, to break into the top 30 skiers is an incredible feat of strength and stamina,’ said Scharnberg. “We had a handful of skiers accomplish that and all of those skiers will be returning for another season next year. In short, Otters nordic skiers are becoming a very strong competitor in our section and we're already looking forward to next season.”
Next up for Otters nordic skiing, the state meet at Giant's Ridge next week near Biwabik, Feb. 16-17. Ronnevik will compete in the 5K classic race on Feb. 16, with the 5K freestyle pursuit on Feb. 17.