Moving the ball

The Otters Jose Rodriguez looks to move the ball up the pitch, against Hillcrest, on Sept. 17. Rodriguez would end up with the game winning goal, on a penalty kick. 

 Carl Hauser Daily Journal

In a cross town clash, the Fergus Falls Otters boys soccer team defeated the Hillcrest Comets via a 2-1 score, on Sept. 17, at Otter Stadium.



