In a cross town clash, the Fergus Falls Otters boys soccer team defeated the Hillcrest Comets via a 2-1 score, on Sept. 17, at Otter Stadium.
The Otters got on the board first, as Shane Zierden collected a through ball and found the back of the net. About eight minutes later, Hillcrests tied the contest as Emil Boe split a pair of defenders and scored.
That score would hold into halftime.
At the 48-minute mark, a hand ball inside the 18-yard box gave the Otters a penalty kick. Jose Rodriguez stepped up and was true on his strike.
Both sides had opportunities over the remained of the contest, but it was the Otters who held firm and picked up the win.
“We had a real battle with Hillcrest. Our defense and keeper again had a very nice game,” mentioned Otters coach Joel Heikes. “The Comets put the pressure on resulting in them getting about nine corner kicks in the game but our team held strong clearing on all of them.”
The Comets had 15 shots on goal compared to the Otters nine.
“It was an exciting game if you were in the stands, but, unfortunately for us, the Otters worked hard and wanted it more than we did and came prepared for the victory,” said Comets coach Rod Jensen. “We had plenty of chances in the second half to tie and win the game but were unsuccessful. Again, it was a learning experience for our coaching staff and team regarding what we need to work on as we continue into this early season.”
The Comets, now 3-3, travel to Bemidji on Sept. 19, for a battle against a very tough conference opponent.
Fergus, at 3-2, hosts Sartell, on Sept. 19, in a remake from last week.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone