Otters overcome first half deficit, finish on a 42-7 run

Getting the “Chris Grabowska” era underway (first game as head coach) for the Fergus Falls Otters football side, on Sept. 1, welcomed in the Panthers of Park Rapids to Otter Stadium. Park Rapids built a first half lead at 21-0 but after that, it was all Fergus, as the home team picked up a 42-28 victory.
The Panthers opened up the scoring on a seven play, 66 yard drive that was capped off by a 25 yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good and it was 7-0 early in the first quarter.
After a promising drive was shut down by penalties, Fergus was forced to punt. Park Rapids answered with another touchdown drive, this one a 65 yard drive finished off on a five-yard run.
It was a two touchdown lead after the first 12 minutes for the visitors. They would then make it a 21-0 advantage early in the second, after a 52 yard drive and a one-yard plunge.
Fergus’s offense started to come alive after that. Griffin Babolian would score on a 40-yard scamper, capping off a quick 58-yard drive. Shane Zierden came in and converted on the point-after-kick.
On the ensuing Park Rapids drive, Henry Bethel came up with an interception and then capped off the offensive 54-yard drive with a four yard run to make it 21-13. That would end the first half scoring.
Getting things underway in the second half, the Otters picked up a couple of first downs but turned the ball over on downs.
Park Rapids would then turn the ball over again, as Bethel came up with his second interception, bringing the ball back to the Panthers 15 yardl line. Two plays later, Bethel found Kellen Stenstrom for the 12-yard touchdown and the two point conversion was good, tying the game at 21 all in the third.
Despite giving up the lead, the Panthers answered with a lengthy drive and capped it off with a 14-yard touchdown pass. The PAT after was good, giving the visitors the lead back at 28-21. The score would hold heading into the fourth quarter.
Fergus was up to the task as they marched down the field and got a 19-yard touchdown run by Babolian in the fourth to pull within one. The Panthers were able to get a hand on the PAT and maintained a one point lead at 28-27.
Momentum took a swing, as the Otters were able to jar the ball loose on the next Panthers drive and Carston Fronning scooped it up and went in from 25-yards out, picking up the defensive touchdown. The two point conversion was good and it was a 35-28 game.
On the first play of the visitors next drive, Jack Ratz snagged an interception and brought it down to the Panthers 15-yard line. The excitement was short lived, as the Otters gave the ball back on the next play on a fumble.
With a bit of life, the Panthers were not able to take advantage. Having to punt, Fergus added the dagger, as Bethel would score on a 33-yard run with just under two minutes left and Zierden added the XP.
Ratz snared another INT to end any Panther hope, giving the Otters the victory.
Babolian finished well over the century mark on the ground and picked up a pair of touchdowns. Bethel finished 10/15 for 66 yards in the air while also adding in nine carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns (and also his defensive prowess). Fergus finished with 238 yards on the ground and just over 300 yards of offense.
Fergus heads north to take on the Rebels of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton next week.
