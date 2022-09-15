At Sauk Rapids-Rice, on Sept. 13, the Fergus Falls Otters boys soccer team defeated the host Storm, 7-2.
The Otters wasted little time, as Jose Rodriguez scored just two minutes into the game. Later in the first half, Peyton Marquette scored on a cross from Shane Zierden. Moments later, Zierden set up Reno Schierer, to make it 3-0.
Sauk Rapids got on the board early in the second half, but Fergus responded with a goal by Joey Johnson off of a corner kick.
13 minutes into the second 40, the Storm pulled within two.
Fergus would find the back of the net three more times. First, Schierer was set up by Zierden, making it a brace evening (two goals). Then Aiden Shern scored his first goal of the season and lastly, Zierden made his way through the defense and called his own number.
“We started the game controlling the ball very well, we had possession in the middle third most of the time,” mentioned Otters coach Joel Heikes. “This is the first win against a Central Lakes Conference opponent in a few years.”
Jaydon Manteufel made eight saves in the net for the Otters. Zierden finished with six points on the night (one goal, five assists).
Now at 3-2, the Otters game against Sartell-Saint Stephen that was scheduled for Sept. 15, has been moved to Sept. 19. Their next game will be a cross-town clash with Hillcrest, on the afternoon of Sept. 17.
