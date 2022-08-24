In the first home matches of the season, on Aug. 23, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis squad picked up a pair of victories of Park Rapids (4-3) and Morris (7-0).
First up for the Otters was Park Rapids. They had previously seen the Park Rapids squad last weekend at their invitational tournament and knew they’d have some tight matches on their hands. Four of the matches involved tie-breaks and there was great tennis on all of the courts. At the top of the singles line-up this fall you'll find junior captain Isabella Abrahams. Abrahams has had a fantastic start to the season with a couple of wins and some great all-around matches. She played a great match against PR, but came up just short of the victory, dropping the match 7-6, 7-5 to a very steady and versatile Morgan Kippelman. Freshman Ruby Ellison debuted at second singles with a fairly routine straight set win 6-2, 6-2. Ellison is showing great court coverage and improved control in her game. She's effective in both singles and doubles and it will be fun to watch her continue to improve day in and day out. Senior captain Leila Nasri and freshman Ashtyn Lill rounded out the singles lineup against Park Rapids, both earning huge 3-set victories for the Otters. Nasri had a great weekend of singles in Park Rapids, taking second in her tournament, while Lill played her first singles match of the season. Both girls showed steady determination to earn their wins in super tie-breakers.
Juniors Hannah Anderson and Clara Stephan teamed up for the first time this season at first doubles. They were met with a tall task in a very athletic senior duo from Park Rapids that controlled the match. Otter seniors Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Lockett fell just short in a 3-set nailbiter, dropping the final set 13-11. Freshman Hattie Fullhart and senior Kezi Hartwell showed great control in their match, dropping just two games while winning 6-1, 6-1.
The second match of the day for the Otters was against Morris. Fergus threw out a different lineup in the second match and found great success with it, earning a 7-0 sweep of the young Morris team. Abrahams, Nasri, Stephan and eighth grader Kaia Ness cruised to straight set victories, dropping no more than three games in any match. For this match, Ellison and Ashtyn Lill teamed up on top of the doubles lineup for the first time and found success, winning 6-4, 6-3. Lockett and Braeger paired again and found great success against a very heavy hitting duo and won their match 6-1, 6-3. Anderson and Fullhart made quick work at third doubles, dropping only one game on the day.
The Otters travel to Moorhead on Aug. 24, for a dual with the Spuds.
FF vs. PR
Singles:
1. Morgan Kippleman (PR) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 7-6(4), 7-5.
2. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Shailyn Hayes (PR) 6-2, 6-2.
3. Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Ella Ehler (PR) 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.
4. Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Kate Dravis (PR) 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.
Doubles:
1. Macy Goochey/Mickey Clark (PR) defeated Hannah Anderson/Clara Stephan (FF) 6-0, 6-0.
2. Emmy Goochy/Abby Runyan (PR) defeated Karley Braeger/Cyntreya Lockett (FF) 2-6, 7-6(5), 13-11.
3. Kezi Hartwell/Hattie Fullhart (FF) defeated Rachel Ulvin/Nora Bolton (PR) 6-1, 6-1.
FF vs. Morris
Singles:
1. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Claire Stark (M) 6-2, 6-0.
2. Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Chloe Zimmel (M) 6-0, 6-1.
3. Clara Stephan (FF) defeated Elizabeth Pollard (M) 6-2, 6-1.
4. Kaia Ness (FF) defeated Ellen Reed (M) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles:
1. Ruby Ellison/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Karlie Bruns/Ashley Koehl (M) 6-4, 6-3.
2. Karley Braeger/Cyntreya Lockett (FF) defeated Nora Meek/Lydia Synboh (M) 6-1, 6-3.
3. Hannah Anderson/Hattie Fullhart (FF) defeated Grace Hauglie/Izzy Hoffman (M) 6-0. 6-1.