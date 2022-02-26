In a game that was rescheduled for Saturday afternoon, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team pulled away from the Saint Cloud Crush, in a 64-32 win. The Crush jumped out to an early 7-1 lead, before the Otters pulled ahead 10-9. Fergus Falls would not trail for the rest of the game, building a 33-15 halftime advantage.
The second half saw the Otters build their lead out to 35 points, resulting in a running clock.
“We had a slow start, with shots not going in.” mentioned Otters coach Josh Steer. “When you’re not putting the ball in the hoop, you have to defend. In the end, we held them to 32 points and that gives you a really good chance of picking up a win.”
Ellie Colbeck had 24 points, along with seven assists and six rebounds. Tori Ratz joined her in double digits with 14.
“We want to keep getting better every day in practice and any game we play,” said Steer. “Hopefully our best game is our next game.”
Fergus Falls, now 19-5, will play a makeup game at Alexandria on Feb. 28. The Otters are the top-seeded team in Section 6A and will host Warroad in a playoff game on March. 3.
