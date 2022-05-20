After spotting the Alexandria Cardinals five runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Fergus Falls Otters baseball team rallied but ultimately came up short, in a 6-5 loss.
Alex sent nine batters to the plate in the home half of the first, pushing those five runs in. The Otters responded with a run in the second inning, as Issac Johnson delivered an RBI single that scored Will Gronwold.
An inning later, Eric Gronwold produced an RBI single, plating Carter Thielke. The fourth inning made it three straight that the Otters scored. This time it was Carston Fronning driving in Andrew Johnson. The Cards responded with a run of their own in the fourth.
Issac would pull the Otters to within one in the top of the fifth, as he picked up a two-run double. Fergus had the tying run on base in the seventh, but a groundout ended the comeback bid.
Colin Becker pitched all six innings for Fergus, settling down after the first. He gave up nine hits, with a walk and two K’s. 20 of the 27 batters he faced were first pitch strikes.
Will went 3-4 at the plate with two runs scored, Issac was 3-3 with three RBIs and Fronning came up with a pair of hits.
“We played very well tonight,” said Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “We could’ve easily given up after the first inning, but we kept battling and chipping away. I am very proud of our effort, we got better in this game.”
Now at 3-9, Fergus will travel to Saint Cloud on May 21, to take on the Crush. Then a road doubleheader is scheduled for May 23, at Sauk Rapids-Rice.
