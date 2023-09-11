Otters rally in second half for road win

The Fergus Falls Otters and Hillcrest Comets boys soccer teams met for the first time of the season, on Sept. 9, with Fergus picking up a 4-2 win.
The Comets came out strong peppering Otters goalkeeper Kile Beck with shots. The Otter defense did a good job not giving up many grade A opportunities though and Beck did a good job blocking the shots. The ball was in the Comets offensive zone most of the first 10 minutes of the game.
At the 13 minute mark, Jose Rodriguez stole the ball and passed it up across midfield to Jadan Heikes who sent a beautiful through ball to Shane Zierden. Zierden put a shot on the Comet keeper, who blocked it but Aiden Schake was right there to put it in the goal putting the Otters up 1-0.
The Comets were not to be held for long though, they continued with their strong offensive play and were rewarded. At the 26 minute mark, Hillcrest’s Otavio Roseira crossed the ball in from the left side where Abram Ness was able to get a head on it pushing it toward the goal. Zane Holmquist came flying in and pushed the ball the last couple feet for the goal tying the game at 1-1.
Hillcrest came right back just two minutes later and took the lead. The Comets earned a corner kick that Ness took. He put a well placed ball at the top of the small goalie box. The Otter defense pushed it out but was unable to clear. Drew Fischer stepped to the ball at the top of the box and went bar down to put the Comets up 2-1. That score would hold to halftime.
The second half was won by Otters, they came out with much more intensity and way more offense. Just one minute into the second half, Zierden stole the ball from a Comet player and dribbled through a couple of defenders and put a nice hard shot to the back of the net to tie the game.
Five minutes later the Otters were awarded a free kick when Schake was tripped about midfield. Josiah Vigessa took the free kick and put it right inside the box where it bounced off a couple of players and came out to Schake where he one touched it out of the air for his second goal of the day. That gave Fergus the lead 3-2 and ultimately was the game winning goal.
The Otters would get an insurance goal at the 59 minute mark. Jadan recovered the ball from a Comet player and passed it ahead to Zierden. He then sent the ball in front of the net where it bounced off a couple Comets and Otters. The Comets were unable to clear and Armando Perez was able to get a foot on it and score his first varsity goal as an Otter. That would end all scoring giving the Otters the win 4-2.
“The Otters did everything they needed to beat a good opponent in the Comets. The offense did a good job controlling the middle of the field and scoring on the opportunities given,” stated Fergus coach Joel Heikes. “The Fergus defense also had a very good day, they faced seven corner kicks and a lot of pressure in the first half. Alec Prischmann and Quinn Wynn Sheldon both had at least one blocked shot a piece. Braden Albert and Vigessa both did a great job working the ball back up the sides to the offensive zone.”
Fergus will host Rocori, on Sept. 14. Hillcrest travels to Detroit Lakes, on Sept. 12.