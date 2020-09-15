A second-half surge that saw two goals scored by Piper Andrews propelled the Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team to a 2-1 victory over the visiting St. Cloud Apollo Eagles Tuesday.
“Tonight wasn’t the prettiest game we have played this year, but the girls proved to themselves they could grind out a big victory in winning their third straight Central Lakes Conference game,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “I’m proud of the effort and compete that was in the girls tonight.”
With both teams battling most of the first half, the Eagles would break onto the board with 2:11 left as Kylie Mondloch slipped one into the Otters net.
The second half looked to play out like the first until Andrews would boot in a goal with over 15 minutes remaining in the contest. Andrews would give the Otters the lead with her second goal just over three minutes later on a Hope Goepferd pass.
“Svea Smestad had a very strong game in goal to help secure the win,” Jurgens added.
In JV action, the Eagles defeated the Otters 3-2. Brynn Walter and Grace Polejewski each scored goals for Fergus Falls.
The Otters will now travel to St. Cloud to take on the Tech Tigers at 7 p.m. Thursday.
