It wasn’t pretty, but it was high school football as the Fergus Falls Otters held on to a 14-12 victory over the East Grand Forks Green Wave Friday.
With both teams struggling to find their offensive groove early on, the Green Wave took advantage of an Otter fumble as Justin Overgaard picked up the ball and sprinted 20 yards for a touchdown. The visitor would not convert a two-point play to put the game at 6-0.
In the second quarter, Fergus Falls found its rhythm as quarterback Dominic Aguilar found Abel Aho for a 20-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 73-yard drive. The point after attempt was no good, tying the game 6-6. It would not be the last time the Otters would score in the quarter as Kaden Hartwell scampered into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. Fergus Falls converted the two-point play to take a 14-6 lead into the break.
In the second half, both teams struggled to finish as the score remained the same entering the fourth quarter.
In the beginning of the fourth, the Otters defense stepped up and stopped the Green Wave on fourth down inside the Fergus Falls 10-yard line. But the Otters would not stop East Grand Forks from scoring as quarterback Sam Votava would find Brandon Anderson for a 13-yard touchdown strike. Trailing by two, the Green Wave attempted to tie the game with a two-point conversion run but Carter Thielke would snuff the run out. Fergus Falls would hold on to claim the opening game victory.
“First and foremost, I am happy that both teams were able to play and got back to the way life should be,” Otters head coach Steve Olson said. “As for our team, we had a lot of mistakes, which was expected without a scrimmage. I am proud of the team and to see the effort that they gave tonight.”
The Otters gained 173 yards of total offense with Aguilar going 2-for-4 with 26 yards passing and a touchdown, while Aho finished with both catches and a touchdown.
The Otters (1-0) will head out on the road to take on Thief River Falls in a 6 p.m. Thursday showdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.