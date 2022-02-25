In a non-conference game on Thursday night in Fergus Falls, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team cruised past the Bemidji Lumberjacks, via a 81-50 score. Fergus Falls raced out to a 21-6 lead in the first half, before Bemidji went on a 10-1 run to make it 22-16.
The Otters answered with a 19-1 run to take command of the contest in the first half. It was 53-23 at the break.
“We started fast, came out ready to play,” reported Otters coach Josh Steer. “We shot the ball extremely well, especially in the first half and defended well throughout the game.”
Early in the second half, Ellie Colbeck hit a three-pointer, passing Bailey Strand to move into second place for career points. She now trails Hannah (Draxten) Clark by 116 points.
Colbeck finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, for the double-double. Tori Ratz had 20 points. The Otters made 13-of-28 three-point field goals in the contest and had 21 assists as a team. Fergus Falls also held the advantage in rebounding, 33-21.
Now at 18-5 on the season, the Otters will host the Saint Cloud Crush on Feb. 26.
