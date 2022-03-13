HEADING IN: Otters Henry Bethel rises up against the Pelican Rapids Vikings for a bucket on Saturday night. Bethel would lead Fergus Falls in scoring, but the Vikings would move on to semifinal action in Section 8AA.
In quarterfinal action of the Section 8AA boys basketball tournament, it was the Pelican Rapids Vikings defeating the Fergus Falls Otters, 72-62. The Vikings jumped out to a 7-3 lead early in the first half before the Otters started knocking down shots and had a 21-15 lead with under eight minutes left in the first 18. It would be a 36-29 Fergus Falls lead at halftime.
The Otters built a 10 point advantage early in the second half before a 19-2 run gave the Vikings a 52-45 lead. Four straight points pulled the Otters to within three points with just over five minutes left.
Pelican Rapids continued to hold the advantage and used a 7-0 run late in the game to secure the victory.
“We came out of the gates strong, made some shots early and gave us some momentum,” stated Otters coach Matt Johnson. “A great effort for 36 minutes. At the end of the day you can ask the kids to bring it and leave everything on the floor. Every kid that saw the court tonight did just that. Proud of every one of them.”
Henry Bethel paced the Otters with 21 points and added in three rebounds and three assists. Elliot Pribbenow had 11 points, Kaden Conklin had 10 and Luke Newman finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Fergus Falls shot 52% in the game, including 12-22 from beyond the arc. Both sides snared 23 rebounds in the contest.
“Great crowd both ways,” said Johnson. “Feel so blessed to be the coach in Fergus, with the community support, administration support, parents support and it's a great place to coach. Even with a night like tonight where you come up just short, you feel that love.”
Timmy Guler had a game high 31 points for the Vikings, Brayden Ecker had 21 and Ian Fahje chipped in with 14.
Fergus Falls ended with a record of 10-18 on the season.
Pelican Rapids will take on the Perham Yellowjackets on Mar. 15, in semifinal action of the section tournament.
