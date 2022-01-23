Posing

ADVANCING: Caleb and Carston Fronning pose after their successful day in Mahnomen. 

 Provided For The Journal

Competing at the Minnesota Ninth Grade and Under Wrestling League Region 8 Individual Tournament on Saturday, the Fergus Falls Otters saw two of their wrestlers qualify for state. At the 113 weight class, Caleb Fronning picked up a pair of victories via pins to advance to the championship match. He then won via medical forfeit to place first. 

Carston Fronning, at the 132 weight class, lost his quarterfinal match after being pinned. He then came through the wrestlebacks and picked up a victory in the third place match. Carston then wrestled Patrick Locklear, of Roseau, for true second place and came away with a victory via a 7-5 decision. Other highlights include Kassten Hartwell, at 120, placing third. 

Fergus Falls placed fifth as a team with 94 points. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton captured the team title with 195.5 points. 

"Great display of wrestling put on by the Otters in the ninth grade and under qualifier,” mentioned coach John Mueller. “Carston and Caleb earned their way to the state tournament. So proud of these young men!"

The individual state tournament will be on Jan. 29, at Champlin Park High School.

