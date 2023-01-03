Otters skate to holiday championship for second year in-a-row

After opening up the Robbinsdale-Armstrong Girls Holiday Hockey Tournament with a win on Dec. 29 (3-1 over Park-Cottage Grove), the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team picked up two more victories to claim the tournament title for the second straight year.
Fergus Falls 5 Bemidji 1
The Bemidji Lumberjacks had previously rallied to defeat the Otters early this season (3-2 on Dec. 17), but this time it was all Fergus Falls.
The Otters got on the board with two first period goals. Maddie Hulter scored on a pass from Tyra Skjeret, at the 12:08 mark. Just 20 seconds later, it was Hannah Johnson scoring an unassisted goal.
Bemidji scored their only goal just under seven minutes into the second, cutting the lead in half. Fergus answered with two late goals in the period. Rachel DeBrito found the back of the net at the 14:47 mark, getting help from Maddie Brimhall and Maggie Greenagel. In the final minute of the second, Brimhall scored on a pass from DeBrito.
Halter scored her second of the game (and 13th of the season), on a shorthanded score at 8:57 of the third.
“If we played this way all the time I wouldn’t have anything to whine about,” said Otters coach Tim Lill. “Total team effort from all three lines, poise from all five defensemen and Lexi Metcalf’s outstanding goaltending.”
Metcalf came up with 18 saves, while the Otters put 24 shots on goal.
Fergus Falls 4 Bloomington-Jefferson 3
In the championship contest, the Otters found themselves in a back and forth affair.
The Jaguars put up a goal early in the first period, before the Otters answered with a power play goal by Averie Tonneson. Assisting on the play was Greenagel and DeBrito.
Much like the first period, the Jags scored early in the second. At the 6:17 mark, Johnson scored on passes from Skjeret and Hulter. Before the middle period ended, Bloomington-Jefferson scored an unassisted power play goal, to take a 3-2 lead into the final frame.
Fergus tied up the game with just under 12 minutes gone by in the third, as Skjeret tallied a goal off of a rebound shot from Skye Norgren.
Brimhall would then score the game winner, as Tonneson and DeBrito helped out.
“We were bad in the first two periods, leaning on all the soft excuses in the book,” stated Lill. “Captain’s leadership took over in the third. Got it done and I’m very proud of the way we finished. Deserved to be tournament champs.”
Ana Jyrkas came up with 16 saves in the game. Fergus finished with 34 shots on net and only allowed one shot on their own net in the third period.
Johnson, Greenagel and Hulter were named to the all-tournament team.
Now at 12-4, the Otters return to action on Jan. 5, at River Lakes in Paynesville.
