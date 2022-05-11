A late inning push by the Fergus Falls Otters softball team produced a victory on May 10, defeating the Willmar Cardinals, 13-10.
Things started out with a bang, as the Otter scored four times in the first. Karyssa Eberle led off with a single. She was then driven in by Avery Knutson. Fergus then loaded the bases and Madlynn Budke was hit by a pitch to drive in one, followed by a two run single from Kellen Frigaard.
The Otters added a solo run in the top of the third inning, another RBI single from Frigaard. Willmar countered with their first run in the home half of the third.
It was the bottom of the fifth inning when the Cardinals struck big, scoring seven runs to take an 8-5 lead.
Fergus responded, by tying the game in the top of the sixth. A pair of unearned runs and an RBI single from Budke put the game at eight all.
After holding Willmar scoreless in the home half, the Otters struck gold in the seventh. Keenah Wynn-Sheldon led off with a walk, followed by a two-run homer from Eberle. Later in the inning, Fergus would load the bases before Budke contributed another RBI single. An error would provide another pair of runs.
The Cardinals scored two in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run at the plate before a pop out would end the game.
Budke and Eberle each had three hits for Fergus. Eberle scored three times and had the two RBIs, Frigaard and Budke finished with three RBIs. Kacey Fredrickson walked three times and scored three times.
Eberle started in the circle for the Otters. She went four and two thirds, giving up eight runs (two earned) on eight hits, with three walks and a pair of strikeouts. Knutson came on in relief and finished the game. She gave up two runs on two hits with three walks.
Sitting at 2-7, Fergus Falls is slated to host Brainerd on May 12 and then a doubleheader with Perham, on May 14.
