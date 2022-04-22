ON THE SERVE: Otters Carter Ness delivers a serve during his match with Crookston's Erik Coauette on Thursday afternoon. Coauette would win the match, Ness would pick up a win later in the day against Willmar.
The Fergus Falls Otters boys tennis team hosted Crookston and Willmar on Apr. 21, dropping their match to Crookston, 6-1 and defeating Willmar, 6-1.
Against the Crookston Pirates, Ben Schierer, at the No. 1 singles, was the lone winner for the Otters. He won in straight sets via scores of 6-3 and 6-2. At the No. 2 singles, Carter Ness dropped a pair of tight sets, 7-5 and 7-5. The No. 1 doubles team, Grant Ackerson and Reno Schierer, battled to a third set, but dropped the tie-breaker, 10-5.
Rebounding against the Willmar Cardinals, Fergus Falls swept the singles and won the top two doubles matches. Ben was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at the top, followed by Ness with a pair of 6-0 set wins. Luke Schroeder, the No. 3 singles, defeated his opponent with a 6-2 first set and 7-5 second. Rounding out the singles, Ethan Leopold had set scores of 6-0 and 6-3.
On the doubles side, Ackerson and Reno won in three sets (6-1, 1-6, 10-7) and the No. 2 doubles team, Nick Flugstad and Joey Johnson, captured set one 7-5 and set two 6-0.
Otters tennis is scheduled to be in action next on Apr. 25, traveling to Bemidji.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone