Otters survive test at Red Lake Falls

In a non section matchup, on Jan. 13, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team picked up a tight 4-3 victory over the Eagles of Red Lake Falls.
The Eagles struck first, just a few minutes in the first period. Later on, at the 7:08 mark of the period, Kellen Stenstrom scored on a pass from Brayden Nelson. The score would be tied after the first 17 minutes.
It would remain tied until Leighton Buckmeier gave the Otters a 2-1 lead, with around seven minutes left in the middle frame. Stenstrom picked up his second point of the night on the assist. Nelson extended the lead a few minutes later on an unassisted tally. Just over 30 seconds later RLF would strike, pulling within one. That wasn’t the end of the scoring in the second, with 29 seconds left on the clock, Nelson scored his second of the game (with Stenstrom helping). That gave the Otters a 4-2 lead heading into the second intermission.
The score would hold until a power play goal by the Eagles with just over two minutes left in the third, making it a one score game. Fergus rode out the period and picked up the win.
Both Stenstrom and Nelson both picked up three points on the night, as the top line produced.
Red Lake Falls out shot Fergus 31-17.
Netminder Ben Swanson came up with 28 saves in the game.
Each side was sighted for three penalties.
Fergus is now 8-3-1 overall, having picked up a pair of road wins this past week.
They return to action on Jan. 19, hosting Sartell-Saint Stephen, in Central Lakes Conference play.
