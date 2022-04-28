In a Central Lakes Conference (CLC) doubleheader on Tuesday, the Fergus Falls Otters baseball team ran into a stiff Rocori Spartans side, falling via scores of 9-2 and 11-0.
Starting off the day, the Otters struck quickly in the top of the first, as Cole Zierden led off the game with a single. He then moved to second after a dropped third strike call put Colin Becker on base. Ben Swanson followed with an RBI single to center field.
Fergus added to their advantage in the third, as Becker came up with a two-out RBI single, plating Carter Thielke.
Rocori rallied in the home half of the third, pushing five runs across the plate. They then added four more runs in the fourth inning.
Bo Bring started on the mound, pitching the first three innings. He gave up five runs, one earned, on four hits, while walking three batters and picking up two strikeouts. Owen Krueger gave up four runs in one inning of relief and Zierden pitched a scoreless inning.
Swanson picked up a pair of hits at the plate, Krueger reached twice on walks.
In the night cap, the Spartans pushed a trio of runs across the plate in the top of the first inning. Fergus Falls had a pair of runners on in the home half, but were unable to score. Rocori then added three more runs in the second, taking a 6-0 lead after two.
Four more runs gave the Spartans a commanding lead after three frames of play and ultimately ended the game on a ten-run rule in five innings.
Jonah Sorum pitched the first three innings in game two. He gave up 10 runs on six hits, but only three of those runs were earned. Krueger collected a pair of hits at the plate for Fergus Falls.
“Obviously it is great to be outside again,” stated Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “We need to make more plays in the field, I felt that our pitches threw very well (against Rocori), throwing strikes.”
Now at 0-3, Fergus Falls baseball is slated to be back in action on Apr. 28, against Alexandria, in CLC play.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone