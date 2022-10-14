The Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and diving team picked up a 100-86 victory over the Yellowjackets of Perham/New York Mills, on Oct. 11. Not only did they pick up the victory, several Otters swam season and personal best times.
Estee VerSteeg earned a first place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 57.66 seconds. She also captured first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.13).
Alexis Wellman finished first in the 500-yard freestyle with a season best 5:59.21 and Karlie Petersen finished first in the 100-yard fly (1:16.52).
Aisling Cox earned two season best times and first place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2:31.26) and 100-yard backstroke (1:08.13).
Fergus also had a pair of medleys that placed first. The 200-yard freestyle relay, consisting of Mayah Fear, VerSteeg, Petersen and Wellman, came in with a time of 1:49.07. Also, the 200-yard medley relay, with Cox, VerSteeg, Petersen and Fear, had a time of 2:05.58.
On the diving side of things, Elyse Adams finished third (146.35 points) and Elsa Bailly fourth (142.4).
The Otters will travel to Warroad on Oct. 15, for True Team.
