The Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team hosted Saint Cloud Tech-Rocori (SCT-R) on Thursday evening, as they celebrated senior night. SCT-R came away with a 109-72 victory.
Christian Reed placed first in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 2:02.77. Matthew Tuel was first in the 500-yard freestyle, coming in at 5:35.20. Reed finished second in the 500-yard freestyle. The 400-yard freestyle relay team took top honors, with a time of 3:49.54. Logan Rott, Micah Zosel, Reed and Tuel combined for the first place finish. Fergus Falls had two teams in the 200-yard freestyle relay finish second and third. Rott took home second in the 100-yard butterfly.
“We challenged the boys to bring more intensity to the meet and they really responded,” stated coach Randy Hansen. “It was one of our best team performances of the year. Over 15 season best times and some awesome races. Zosel continues to improve and believe in himself. A great 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke race.”
Fergus Falls boys swimming and diving will be back in action on Feb. 12, at the Central Lakes Conference meet, hosted by SCT-R.
