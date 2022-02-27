Purchase Access

The Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team had a successful Section 5A over the weekend in Alexandria, coming in with a third place finish as a team, with 279 points. On day one, they had swimmers advance to the final heats in all races Fergus Falls competed in. 

In the end, the 400-yard freestyle relay team placed third, with a time of 3:37.39 and qualified for the state meet. The team consists of Christian Reed, Tyler Kubela, Micah Zosel and Logan Rott. 

“Awesome meet Congratulations to our 400-yard free relay,” exclaimed Otters coach Randy Hansen. “We have not had a relay to state for several years so it was exciting to qualify. We had lots of time drops again. To place third as a team is a great accomplishment for them. I couldn't be prouder of the boys.”

The 200-yard medley relay finished in fourth place, posting a time of 1:50.35. Reed, Kubela, Zosel and Rott combined on the team. 

Reed finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle. His time was 5:23.09.

Alexandria won the event with a score of 572 and Melrose/Sauk Centre finished second with 463 points.

The state meet is being held Mar. 3-5, at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center, located at the University of Minnesota.

