Otters swimming and diving falls to Willmar in CLC dual
Mathew Holding Eagle
Oct 8, 2021
The Fergus Falls girls' swimming and diving team hosted Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference dual Thursday falling to the Cardinals 100-71."We had a great meet against Willmar producing 17 best seasonal times," said Otters head coach Joyce Monk. "These girls have been working very hard and it is paying off.The Otters will compete again at home Tuesday against Perham at 6 p.m.Otters results for the event are as follows:200 Medley Relay2. Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Emilie Carlson, Annie Mayer (2:02.88); 4. Hannah Fear, Ava Werner, Daphnie Nadgwick, Estee VerSteeg (2:16.80).200 Freestyle1. Alexis Wellman (2:09.71); 5. Jerzie Smith (2:27.08); 6. Tess Seay (2:33.64).200 IM2. Emilie Carlson (2:27.17); 3. Aisling Cox (2:32.68); 4. Shelby Tabbut (2:43.46).50 Freestyle2. Annie Mayer (26.87); 4. Mayah Fear (27.66); 6. Hannah Fear (29.46).Diving3. Mayah Fear (141.20).100 Butterfly2. Emilie Carlson (1:07.49); 5. Karlie Petersen (1:16.01); 6. Alexis Thomas (1:23.87).100 Freestyle1. Annie Mayer (1:01.00); 5. Estee VerSteeg (1:04.62); 6. Shelby Tabbut (1:05.06).500 Freestyle2. Alexis Wellman (6:03.3; 4. Jerzie Smith (6:34.63); 6. Mikayla Aaberg (6:43.89).200 Freestyle Relay1. Emilie Carlson, Mayah Fear, Annie Mayer, Alexis Wellman (1:47).100 Backstroke1. Aisling Cox (1:10.12); 3. Hannah Fear (1:14.68); 6. Tess Seay (1:19.44).100 Breaststroke2. Karlie Petersen (1:20.63); 3. Estee VerSteeg (1:24.21); 6. Ava Werner (1:25.95).400 Freestyle Relay1. Mayah Fear, Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Alexis Wellman ( 4:05.65); 4. Shelby Tabbut, Ava Api, Alaina Bailly, Daphnie Nadgwick (4:35.80).
