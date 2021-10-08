DEEP BREATHS

Fergus Falls swim team member Alexis Wellman competes against Willmar Thursday at home.

The Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team hosted Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference dual Thursday falling to the Cardinals 100-71.

“We had a great meet against Willmar producing 17 best seasonal times,” said Otters head coach Joyce Monk. “These girls have been working very hard and it is paying off.

The Otters will compete again at home Tuesday against Perham at 6 p.m.

Otters results for the event are as follows:

200 Medley Relay

2. Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Emilie Carlson, Annie Mayer (2:02.88); 4. Hannah Fear, Ava Werner, Daphnie Nadgwick, Estee VerSteeg (2:16.80).

200 Freestyle

1. Alexis Wellman (2:09.71); 5. Jerzie Smith (2:27.08); 6. Tess Seay (2:33.64).

200 IM

2. Emilie Carlson (2:27.17); 3. Aisling Cox (2:32.68); 4. Shelby Tabbut (2:43.46).

50 Freestyle

2. Annie Mayer (26.87); 4. Mayah Fear (27.66); 6. Hannah Fear (29.46).

Diving

3. Mayah Fear (141.20).

100 Butterfly

2. Emilie Carlson (1:07.49); 5. Karlie Petersen (1:16.01); 6. Alexis Thomas (1:23.87).

100 Freestyle

1. Annie Mayer (1:01.00); 5. Estee VerSteeg (1:04.62); 6. Shelby Tabbut (1:05.06).

500 Freestyle

2. Alexis Wellman (6:03.3; 4. Jerzie Smith (6:34.63); 6. Mikayla Aaberg (6:43.89).

200 Freestyle Relay

1. Emilie Carlson, Mayah Fear, Annie Mayer, Alexis Wellman (1:47).

100 Backstroke

1. Aisling Cox (1:10.12); 3. Hannah Fear (1:14.68); 6. Tess Seay (1:19.44).

100 Breaststroke

2. Karlie Petersen (1:20.63); 3. Estee VerSteeg (1:24.21); 6. Ava Werner (1:25.95).

400 Freestyle Relay

1. Mayah Fear, Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Alexis Wellman ( 4:05.65); 4. Shelby Tabbut, Ava Api, Alaina Bailly, Daphnie Nadgwick (4:35.80).

Load comments