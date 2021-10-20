BRAINERD — The Otters swimming and diving team ended their regular season on the road against Brainerd Tuesday as the Warriors outpaced Fergus Falls 110-72.

“ Coming off a strong True Team meet last week, we saw many of our girls holding their times and some achieving best seasonal times,” said Otters assistant coach Rachel Cox. “The Otters still have conference and sections yet to come. We expect great things from these girls in the Section 8A championship meet.”

The Otters will compete again Oct. 30 in the conference championship taking place in Sartell at 10 a.m. Tickets for the event will be sold online only.

Fergus Falls’ results for Tuesday’s competition are as follows:

200 Medley Relay

3. Hannah Fear, Ava Werner, Shelby Tabbut, Estee VerSteeg (2:14.02).

200 Freestyle

1. Alexis Wellman (2:10.46); 5. Jerzie Smith (2:28.36); 6. Tess Seay (2:33.77).

200 IM

2. Emilie Carlson (2:30.00); 4. Aisling Cox (2:33.73); 6. Shelby Tabbut (2:40.87).

50 Freestyle

1. Annie Mayer (26.47); 5. Mayah Fear (28.17); 6. Karlie Petersen (28.34).

Diving

4. Mayah Fear (144.00); 5. Mashayla Mau (127.20); 6. Elyse Adams (113.75).

100 Butterfily

3. Ava Api (1:19.41); 4. Alaina Bailly (1:21.70).

100 Freestyle

2. Emilie Carlson (58.09); 4. Annie Mayer (59.40); 6. Estee VerSteeg (1:05.98).

500 Freestyle

3. Alexis Wellman (6:02.13); 5. Jerzie Smith (6:36.19); 6. Mikayla Aaberg (6:39.54).

200 Freestyle Relay

1. Emilie Carlson, Mayah Fear, Annie Mayer, Alexis Wellman (1:47.98); 2. Shelby Tabbut, Ava Api, Hannah Fear, Estee VerSteeg (1:57.36).

100 Backstroke

2. Aisling Cox (1:09.61); 5. Hannah Fear (1:13.91); 6. Alaina Bailly (1:20.44).

100 Breaststroke

4. Karlie Petersen (1:23.27); 5. Ava Werner (1:25.42); 6. Estee VerSteeg (1:26.97).

400 Freestyle Relay

1. Mayah Fear, Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Alexis Wellman (4:09.27); 2. Mikayla Aaberg, Alaina Bailly, Ava Api, Jerzie Smith (4:38.10).

