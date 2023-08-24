Otters take down the Panthers on the court

Kicking off a busy week, on Aug. 22, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team hosted Park Rapids in a dual. The Otters showed up to play and earned the victory 6-1.
“We had great tennis happening on all of our courts … The matchup was a good one for us,” stated Fergus coach Jamie Lill. “We have just a bit more experience and depth than Park Rapids does this year and that made all the difference. When we're able to place solid players at the top and fill all of our spots with confident tennis players, we are bound to find success.”
Isabella Abrahams and Ruby Ellison simply dominated at the top of the singles lineup. Park Rapids has some really gifted athletes and they battled hard, but just weren't able to match up as well with the Otters lineup. Layla Zosel played the tightest and toughest match of the day. Zosel has put in so much work in the off-season and it really shows. She's striking the ball with so much more pace and depth than in the past and this is helping her to become a much more offensive player.
Ali Bredenberg rounded out the singles side of the lineup with a nice 6-3, 6-1 win. Clara Stephan and Kaia Ness paired up for the first time in the second doubles match and played a good, solid match for a 6-3, 6-2 win. Ashtyn Lill and Hattie Fullhart continued to play aggressive doubles at first doubles, while Carsyn Lill and Dillyn Lill showed off their steady and consistent ways in third doubles for a couple more wins.
“It's hard to believe we actually have a really young lineup because many of these girls have a lot of varsity experience already,” said Jamie. “We did get four new players into their first home varsity match today so that was exciting. And, of course, it's always good to get that first team win under our belts.”
Fergus heads to DL on the 24th, before hosting on the 25th.
Singles:
1. Isabella brahams (FF) defeated Ella Ehler (PR) 6-0, 6-3.
