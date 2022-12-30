Otters take first at home tournament

Jack Welde, 6, leads his team through the celebration line after scoring the Otters third goal of their game against Detroit Lakes. Welded added an assists in the game, helping the Otters to a 5-1 win.
The Fergus Falls boys pose with staff after going undefeated at the home holiday tournament.
Taking on rival, the Detroit Lakes Lakers, on Dec. 29, in the final game of the Otters holiday tournament, the Fergus Falls boys team scored the first four goals, on their way to a 5-1 victory. Fergus finished 2-0-1 over the three day tournament.
Jax Katzenmeyer got the ball rolling at the 4:37 mark of the first period, getting feeders from Michael Schmidt and Gavin Goepferd. Later in the first, Jack Welde and Griffin Babolian helped Joey Johnson find the net, giving the Otters the 2-0 lead through the first 17 minutes.
Welde tallied one of his, just 54 seconds into the middle frame. He was assisted by Ben Swanson and Babolian. Fergus would capitalize on the man-advantage at 4:16 of the second. Colin Becker sent the puck home, with Leighton Buckmeier and Kellen Stenstrom providing the help.
DL scored their lone goal late in the second period.
An empty net goal by Ethan McGuiness wrapped up the scoring, with Stenstrom assisting.
Swanson stopped 21 shots on the day, while the Otters put 26 shots on net.
Sitting at 5-2-1, the Otters return to action in the New Year. They will be at Thief River Falls, on Jan. 6, then at Warroad, on Jan. 7.
