On Monday the Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team hosted a triangular against two section 6AA opponents — East Grand Forks and Alexandria.
In the first matchup the East Grand Forks Green Wave’s lineup proved to be too deep for the Otters to handle with their singles lineup taking all the matches in straight sets. The Otters’ lone win against the wave came at second doubles from senior captains Mia Marsh and Mackenzie Krava. The duo, who have partnered in the past, played aggressive while only dropping three games in two sets. The Otters’ first-doubles team of Isabella Abrahams and Ashtyn Lill dropped a tight one in a third-set super tiebreaker while Cyntreya Lockett and Karley Braeger lost a tight two-setter 6-4, 7-6(5) at the third-doubles spot.
In the day’s second matchup Alexandria also showed the depth of their roster sweeping singles and winning first doubles in a 5-2 win over the Otters. At first and second singles Fergus Falls’ Madison and Amber Anderson had strong first sets which they dropped in tiebreakers that gave Alexandria momentum. In doubles action Krava and Nasri played competitively but fell 7-6 in the first set dropping the tiebreaker which proved to be only a minor setback as the two battled back to win the match taking the next two sets.
“Sometimes after dropping a close set in a tiebreaker players can struggle to stay up mentally but tonight Mac and Leila did a great job of staying positive and working their way back into the match,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill. “ They really controlled the match from that point on and this was a great match for them.”
Monday also marked Otters Parent Night.
“We grilled hot dogs and celebrated a great season thus far. We were also able to honor our five seniors: Lexi Goldstein, Lexy Samuelson, Ellie Colbeck, Mackenzie Krava and Mia Marsh,” said coach Lill. “These young ladies are wonderful role models and teammates for our younger players and we’re so proud of them. They also flexed their senior muscles today on court with some great play in their final home matches. Even without the wins, today was a great day for Otter tennis.”
The Otters faced Detroit Lakes Tuesday in another 8AA matchup that started at 4 p.m.
FF vs. EGF
Singles:
1. Maggie Dietrich (EGF) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-2,6-1.
1. Brynn Havis (EGF) defeated Leila Nasri (FF) 6-1, 6-2.
3. Rucy Leach (EGF) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-1, 6-3.
4. Lila Rothenberger (EGF) defeated Hannah Anderson (FF) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles:
1. Katelyn Farder/Kenady Burris (EGF) defeated Isabella Abrahams/Ashtyn Lill (FF) 5-7, 6-1, 10-6.
2. Mia Marsh/Mackenzie Krava (FF) defeated Aleah Oshie/Trinity D'Heilly (EGF) 6-1, 6-2.
3. Erin Bownman/Emma Farder (EGF) defeated Cyntreya Lockett/Karley Braeger (FF) 6-4, 7-6(5).
FF vs. Alexandria
Singles:
1. Rachel Wegner (A) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 7-6(4), 6-1.
2. Marisa Rousu (A) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 7-6(3), 6-2.
3. Jalyn Halverson (A) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-0, 6-4.
4. Teresa Bitson (A) defeated Ruby Ellison (FF) 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles:
1. Ayla Rolin/Kylie Lattimer (A) defeated Isabella Abrahams/Ashtyn Lill (FF) 6-4, 6-3.
2. Mackenzie Krava/Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Chelby Runge/Isabella Hagen (A) 6-7(4), 6-2, 10-3.
3. Mia Marsh/Hannah Anderson (FF) defeated Ella Halvorson/Hakyma VonBargen (A) 6-2, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.