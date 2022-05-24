The Fergus Falls Otters boys tennis team picked up a quarterfinal win in Section 8A play before seeing their season come to a close against the defending section champs, in semifinal action.
Fergus began the day with a 5-2 win over New London-Spicer (NLS), led by winning all four of the singles matches.
Ben Schierer, at No. 1, was victorious in three sets 0-6, 6-3 and 6-3. Carter Ness won in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. At the No. 3 singles, Grant Ackerson cruised to victory 6-0, 6-2 and Ethan Leopold won in three 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
NLS captured the first two doubles matches before Bryce Adams and Jackson Lysne picked up the win at the No. 3 doubles 7-5, 3-6, 6-0.
Ness and Ackerson set the tone early and the rest of the guys fed off of that energy,” mentioned Otters assistant coach Roy Anderson. “The FF guys have been a close knit group all season and did a tremendous job of picking each other up. When one spot got down, the teammates nearby cheered them on and encouraged them. It was really a fun atmosphere to be around.”
Advancing to the semifinals, the Otters ran into the Prowlers of Thief River Falls, falling 6-1.
Grant Ackerson, at the No. 3 singles, was the lone winner for the Otters 6-2, 6-4. Fergus was unable to pick up a set victory in any of the other six matches.
“Thief was just a bit too strong and experienced for our crew, which features many first year varsity guys,” said Anderson. “We are extremely proud of the group and their effort. They have made great improvements throughout the season and it’s been a joy to be around this great group!”
The individual portion of the section tournament began on May 24 and continues on May 25.
Fergus Falls also handed out their end of the season awards. Lysne was named most improved. The spirit award went to Luke Schroeder and Ness. Doubles MVP went to Reno Schierer and Singles MVP went to Ben.
The captains for 2023 will be Christian Reed, Leopold, Reno and Ackerson.
