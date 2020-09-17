ST. CLOUD — In a Central Lakes Conference showdown, the Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team and the hosting St. Cloud Tech Tigers played to a 1-1 tie Thursday.
“Tech plays a great controlled game,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “They move off the ball very well and they have a ton of speed throughout their entire team.”
The Otters and Tigers battled back and forth in the first half, but the game remained a 0-0 stalemate.
In the second half, Tech broke through with a goal to take a 1-0 lead. With 15 minutes remaining, the Otters scored their lone goal as Ellie Andersen booted a corner kick into the box. Hope Goepferd would keep it alive before Maddie Boyd knocked it inside the left post.
“Our defense played a very strong game. Talia Nelson played a very nice game at sweeper and Jenna Larson was very strong on the left side, keeping the attacker to the outside so Svea Semstad could see the shots and make solid saves. We were impressed with the minutes our subs played tonight,” Jurgens added.
In JV action, the Tigers defeated the Otters 2-0.
The Otters will return home for a showdown with Willmar at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
