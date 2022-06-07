ALL SMILES: Alex Jensen, left and Layton Drouillard, right, are all smiles after finishing first and second in the discus at the Section 8AA meet, on June 4. Joining them is throwing coach Ike Carlson. Both will throw at the state meet this weekend.
It was a successful day two of the Section 8AA track meet on June 4, for both the boys and girls track teams for the Fergus Falls Otters. The first day was held on June 1, in Detroit Lakes and the second day was in Alexandria.
The Otters saw Ainsley Hansen advance to the state meet on day one. She was also joined by Shane Zierden in the triple jump, Alex Jensen in the shot put and Jordan Lee in the pole vault.
Day two saw two more qualify for the state meet and also Jensen in another event. Jensen and Layton Drouillard finished one and two in the discus throw, 140 feet 10 inches and 140-3, respectively. They both will compete at state in the discus.
Luke Newman advanced to state by finishing as the runner up in the high jump, clearing 5-11.
Fergus did have others who made the podium but did not advance to the state meet.
“Our 4 x 800-meter relay team started us off with a sixth place medal finish with a 30 second personal record,” said Otters girls coach Niki Welde. The team finished with a time of 10 minutes 44.18 seconds. Olivia Swanson, Naomi Dummer, Violet McConn and Savannah Lee made up the team.
Megan Tossett finished in sixth place in the triple jump 33-04.
On the boys side, Issac Job finished fifth (11.49) and Owen Babolian eighth (11.63) in the 100-meter dash.
The 4 x 100-meter relay team finished in fourth place, with a time of 44.74. Combining for the relay was Lee, Zierden, Babolian and Job. It was a fifth place finish for the 4 x 800-meter relay team. Jaden Miller, Tommy Erickson, Conrad Lobb and David Ronnevik had a time of 8:36.23.
“I am proud of our team in how we performed in the section meet,” said Fergus boys coach Derek Meyer. “Many last runs, throws and jumps. Relays and individuals had their best or tied their best. That’s the way we want to finish a season. I am excited for those that qualified for the state meet. They have been consistent all season competing at a high level. They gained some state level experience at True Team State and will bring that to the table Friday and Saturday.”
The 2022 Class AA State Track Meet is being held June 10-11, at Saint Michael-Albertville.
