Having been invited to the Northern Invite over the last five years, the Fergus Falls Otters boys golf team put together another strong team performance. The invite was hosted by Virginia High School, which included 18 teams.
In the end, Fergus finished in second place over the two day tournament, only trailing last year's Class AA champions, the Cloquet Lumberjacks.
"Second place in an 18 team invite is an amazing accomplishment for these boys. We lost to the team that won the AA state tournament last year. I'd say we are feeling pretty darn good about what we accomplished this weekend," stated Otters coach Matt McGovern.
Riley McGovern fired a 71 in the first round, a personal best. He came back with a 75 on day two and finished in third place individually. Ryan Nelson had scores of 80 and 76, to finish in seventh place. A second round score of 77, his best, helped Adam Kennedy to a tie in 10th place, with a two day total of 160. Gavin Goepford fired a 161, good for 13th place and Charlie Fuder finished in 15th place.
With their second meet of the spring under their belt, the Otters return to action on May 9, in a meet hosted by Brainerd at the Legacy course.
