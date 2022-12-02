Otters use strong start in both halves to pick up road win

Getting the 2022-23 season underway, on Dec. 1, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team traveled to Thief River Falls for a Section 8AA contest. The Otters used strong starts in both the first and second halves to pick up a 66-55 victory.
Fergus used a barrage of three-pointers in the first 18 minutes to gain a 30-14 lead and held a 10 points advantage at the break (36-26).
They would then attack the inside to begin the second half, scoring the first nine points and building a 45-26 lead.
Thief deployed a full court press and was able to slowly chip into the lead, pulling within eight points late in the contest, but that was as close as they would get.
“We got off to a really good start on the road and that's tough to do … we shot really well in the first half and settled in early,” said Fergus coach Josh Steer. “Definitely some things that we need to work on, it got a little closer than what we would have liked. A lot of things to take away from the first game of the year.”
Brynn Sternberg led the Otters with 19 points (with 12 coming in the first half). Cyntreya Lockett poured in 16, Karley Braeger had 12 and Karyssa Eberle provided nine points.
“Sternberg and Braeger got settled in early and we got Lockett rolling as well. Those three girls brought some experience in the game that pulled some of the younger girls with, letting them know what varsity basketball is about,” stated Steer.
Now at 1-0 on the season, the Otters will return to action on Dec. 6, at Sartell-Saint Stephen.
