ST. CLOUD — After picking up wins in the first two sets, the Fergus Falls volleyball team looked as if they would coast to victory Tuesday. The hosting St. Cloud Apollo Eagles had different plans in mind as they battled back to force a fifth set. But it would be the visiting Otters that left with the win as they edged the Eagles 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 16-25, 15-11.
Leading the way on the offensive attack for the Otters was Hannah Prody with 10 kills, while teammates Tori Ratz (nine) and Alaina Anderson (eight) just missed double digits. MaKayla Huus had three ace serves for Fergus Falls.
The Otters (2-2) will return home for a 7 p.m. contest against St. Cloud Tech Thursday.
