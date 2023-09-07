Otters washed away by Crush

On Sept. 5, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team traveled to St. Cloud Tech to take on the St. Cloud Crush in a dual.
“We got introductions taken care of and sent the girls to their court assignments just as the rain came. We waited out over an hour and a half rain delay before finally taking the courts just before 6 p.m.,” said Fergus coach Jamie Lill. “Once play began, the Crush came out hot and the Otters did not. It took us a while to work ourselves into our matches tonight for whatever reason, and it caused us to be playing catch-up on most of the courts all night.”
In the end, the Crushed topped the Otters 5-2.
The Fergus wins came at first and third doubles. Hattie Fullhart and Ashtyn Lill started slowly, but found their groove part way through the first set and rolled through the second set. Dillyn Lill and Carsyn Lill lost one game early in the match, but then took control without dropping another game.
The Crush swept the singles side of play. Isabella Abrahams found herself in a tight second set against one of the very top singles players we'll see all year. After falling behind a set, Abrahams battled back and narrowly missed forcing a third set when she fell 7-6 (7-5) in the tiebreak. This was a great set of offensive tennis for Abrahams.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone