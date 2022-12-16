Otters win CLC battle against Rocori

The Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team had their home opener on Dec. 16, as they welcomed the Rocori Spartans to the Gold Gym at Kennedy Secondary School. A game that was full of swings, it was the Otters who came away with a hard fought 61-56 victory.
Fergus opened up the game on a 12-1 scoring run, but the Spartans knocked down some key three-pointers and slowly worked their way back into the game, tying the game at 18 all with under 7 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Otters scored the next six points to go up 24-18, but Rocori finished the half on a 16-6 run and held a 34-30 lead at the break.
The visitors continued to hold the advantage over the first half of the second 18 minutes, building their lead to double digits.
Levi King provided a spark, scoring five straight points (a three and a lay up) to pull the Otters to within two at 48-46 around six minutes to go in the second half.
After a pair of empty possessions, the Otters got a three pointer from Ryan Formo to go up 49-48. A defensive stop and a razzle-dazzle lay up by Henry Bethel made it a 10-0 run and a three point Fergus lead.
Rocori would use a modest 5-2 run to tie the game at 53, with just under three minutes remaining in regulation. Fergus then got a big three-point play from Jaydon Manteufel, who picked up the bucket and drew the foul, giving the Otters a three point lead.
Fergus held onto the one possession lead over the final minutes of play, coming up with timely free throws and defensive stops for the win. While Rocori held control over the first nine minutes of the second half, it was the home team who used momentum in the final nine.
It was a balanced score/numbers night for the Otters, Manteufel finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Grant Ackerson also scored 10, King provided nine, Bethel had eight, Ryan Hirst with 7 and both Josh Sternberg and Hayden Knick had five. Sternberg contributed nine rebounds and four assists.
Fergus held the advantage on the boards, 33-24.
Now at 3-0 on the year, and 2-0 in Central Lakes Conference play, the Otters return to action on Dec. 17. They will take on the Pelican Rapids Vikings, at Concordia-Moorhead.
